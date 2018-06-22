RDOS flooding costs float around $7 million

By early May, Twin Lakes resident Craig Hunter and his family had filled 2,500 sandbags to protect their property. Over $6.7 million has been spent on flood mitigation in the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen. File photo

In just over 90 days just under $7 million was spent by the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen on flood mitigation.

The majority of cost will be absorbed by Emergency Management BC.

On Friday, the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen downgraded its Emergency Operation Centre closing it to the public.

RDOS staff accumulated more than 3,365 overtime hours at a cost of $270,000 during the emergency response to flooding throughout the region. That cost will be paid by the province while about 3,850 regular staff hours were spent mitigating issues, which will come out of the regional district budget.

The Emergency Social Services office on Power Street in Penticton registered about 520 people and cost about $240,000 to operate.

There were still four active evacuation orders in effect impacting 15 properties throughout the RDOS including Twin Lakes and Sportsmen Bowl as of Friday.

Five areas were still under an active State of Local Emergency including areas A,C,D,F and G.

By the numbers:

– 5 areas still under active State of Local Emergency (A,C, D, F, and G)

– 4 active evacuation orders (15 properties)

– 81 properties on evacuation alert

– 520 people registered with Emergency Social Services

– 1,232 hotel night stays for evacuees

– $240,000 cost for Emergency Social Services

– 3,365 staff overtime hours with a cost of $237,000

– 3,840 regular staff hours with a cost of $140,500

– $6,689,089 spent on flood mitigation up to June 18