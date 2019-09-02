RDOS conducting survey on Campbell Mountain Landfill in September

Photo courtesy City of PentictonThe Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) survey looks to find out more about how residents use landfill. (Photo courtesy City of Penticton)

Purpose is to learn about types of material residents bring to landfill

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is inviting residents to provide feedback on the Campbell Mountain Landfill.

Throughout September, the RDOS is conducting a survey to learn more about the types of materials residents are bringing to the landfill. The survey will be available at the Campbell Mountain Landfill and online.

“We’re hoping to get valuable feedback about how residents are using the landfill and how we can better serve their needs,” said RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich. “We’re also reminding landfill users that different materials are charged at different rates.”

Mixed loads may result in users paying the highest rate in the load or weighing their load more than once. To help reduce congestion and avoid unnecessary landfill trips, residents are reminded to use their curbside garbage, recycling and yard waste collections.

Check the Fees and Charges Bylaw online for detailed information before visiting the landfill.

