RDOS applies for license of occupation for Okanagan Falls trestle

License needed in order to work on the structure

The RDOS is applying for a 10-year license of occupation for the trestle near Okanagan Falls.(Photo courtesy of Bike Penticton)

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will apply to the province for a license of occupation renewal for the trestle at Okanagan Falls.

The lease period is for 10 years.

The regional district holds a three-metre wide license of occupation of the former Kettle Valley Railway from Kaleden to Okanagan Falls.

READ ALSO: Affordable housing project in Okanagan Falls ready for tenants

READ ALSO: Concerns raised about highway crossing in Okanagan Falls

The railway bed is now used as a regional trail and includes the trestle in Okanagan Falls.

Until May 21, the regional district also held another license for the trestle only, but in the entire width of the parcel.

When this license expired, the regional district administration did not renew it, as it was deemed redundant.

However, the current license of occupation does not permit the regional district to maintain and add improvements beyond the railing.

In order to complete some work on the trestle, the second license of occupation must now be renewed.

the motion to apply for the license of occupation was carried.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.