RDOS and Penticton to launch compost facility study

The study will look at the impact and requirements for a new biosolid waste facility

Cameron Baughen, solid waste management coordinator at the Regional District of the South Okanagan Similkameen, has been spreading the word of at-home composting around Penticton. (Photo - Pixabay)

The City of Penticton and Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) will be conducting a joint-study on a potential compost facility.

City council voted unanimously to authorize $30,000 for their portion of costs to the study on April 20.

The study will look at the impact to collection and processing, operating costs, capital costs for a new facility and the impact to people who have curbside garbage pickup.

“Once the study is complete, the findings will be presented to the community sustainability advisory committee and council, and staff will then make further recommendations on appropriate next steps, including any recommendations relating to public engagement activities the City may wish to undertake,” said the city’s general manager of infrastructure, Kristen Dixon.

In 2019, the city completed a comprehensive study evaluating alternative options and recommended an updated, in-vessel composting facility be considered at the existing property.

The RDOS has also been exploring the opportunity to introduce organics processing at the Campbell Mountain Landfill and has identified an in-vessel composting solution as an economically viable option to extend the life of the landfill, address odor issues and gain environmental benefits by separating this material.

The RDOS has purchased property, and has been pursuing grants and regulatory approvals for a bio-solid composting facility. To go forward with the design and next stage the RDOS will be working with the city through the approved join-study on the facilities requirements and scale.

The $30,000 will be funded through $15,000 from the city’s sewer surplus, and $15,000 from general accumulated surplus.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News