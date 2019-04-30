RDN water service areas move to Stage 2 watering restrictions

Starting May 1, customers of the nine Regional District of Nanaimo water service areas will begin following Stage 2 watering restrictions.

The use of sprinklers in the regional district will be limited during Stage 2 watering restrictions. — File photo

This means that sprinkling can only occur on even days for even-numbered houses and on odd days for odd-numbered houses. Sprinkling is permitted for a maximum of two hours between 7-10 a.m. or 7-10 p.m. Stage 2 will be in effect for May through September unless otherwise advised by the RDN.

Incremental watering restrictions are implemented each year between April and October by most water purveyors in the region to provide a proactive and predictable framework to guide sprinkling practices.

“We appreciate the continued support of our residents in taking water conservation measures early,” said RDN chairman Ian Thorpe. “It is necessary to ensure water demands for essential household use, fire protection, irrigation purposes and environmental flows can be met as we prepare for the dry summer period.”

The Stage 2 restrictions target automated sprinkler systems, to ensure they are operated efficiently and not wastefully. Hand-watering, drip irrigation and micro irrigation can continue at any time.

Vegetable and food gardens are exempt from the restrictions. Washing vehicles and outdoor surfaces is still permitted, as is filling fountains, hot tubs and pools.

In addition to the nine RDN water service areas (Nanoose Bay Peninsula, Englishman River Community (River’s Edge), French Creek/ Sandpiper, San Pareil, Whisky Creek, Westurne Heights, Melrose Terrace, Decourcey (Pylades), and Surfside) other local water providers that are moving to Stage 2 Restrictions on May 1 include: City of Nanaimo, City of Parksville, EPCOR French Creek, Bowser Waterworks District, North Cedar Improvement District and Southwest Extension Waterworks District.

The District of Lantzville goes to Stage 1 on May 1 and will move to Stage 2 on June 1. Town of Qualicum Beach will move to Stage 1 on May 15. Other water service areas are not implementing restrictions at this time. Within the regional watering restrictions framework, water purveyors can move between the stages at their discretion, based on their operational needs and approach. The generally utilized schedule is:

Stage 1: April and October – consists of night-time lawn watering only, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Stage 2: May through September – limits use to “even and odd day” watering

Stage 3: Voluntary reductions on top of Stage 2 (only as required)

Stage 4: Bans non-essential outdoor water use (only as required)

For more information on the water restriction stages for the region and a map that displays the water service areas including their current watering restrictions, visit www.teamwatersmart.ca.

