RDN warns residents not to give financial info over phone

Resident hung up and called RDN after receiving call for credit card information

The Regional District of Nanaimo is warning residents against giving out personal financial information.

According to a public notice, a resident notified the RDN about a call from someone posing as one of its representatives asking for their credit card information.

The resident followed the recommended course of action, hung up and then called the RDN to inform it of what had occurred, said the regional district.

“Do not provide credit card or other personal information unless you have initiated a call to the RDN,” the notice stated.

If residents receive any suspicious calls, they can call the RDN at 250-390-4111 or toll-free at 1-877-607-4111. They can also call the RCMP or the anti-fraud hotline at 1-888-495-8501.

