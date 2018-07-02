RDN updates emergency services websites

The Regional District of Nanaimo is looking to create regional emergency management website with City of Parksville and Town of Qualicum Beach. â€” NEWS file photo

The Regional District of Nanaimo has updated the contents of its emergency services website to ensure that they are current and user-friendly.

The review was considered a priortiy by the RDN board last year.

This year’s review led to revisions and removal of outdated contents to make navigation easier for residents. The refreshed website now includes information about RDN emergency notification system, local hazard risks, an updated regional emergency preparedness handbook and a public outreach calendar.

As well, the RDN’s emergency services has also been collaborating with the City of Parksville and Town of Qualicum Beach in researching the best approach and methods to increase public awareness in all stages of emergency.

Staff have looked at other emergency operations websites and found the Central Okanagan Regional Districts as an excellent example as it provides residents the ability to access information on various emergency programs and services available around the region in one single site.

RDN’s special projects coordinator, Melissa Tomlinson, informed the electoral areas committee at its meeting on June 12, that staff is looking into options with its regional partners to create a regional emergency management website similar to the Central Okanagan Regional District.

If the RDN decides to create a regional website, staff said the start-up cost could be shared with Parksville and Qualicum Beach.