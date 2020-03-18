RDN Transit won’t charge bus fare amid COVID-19 pandemic

Riders, except for those with accessibility needs, asked to board RDN Transit buses via rear doors

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, riders are asked to board RDN Transit buses from the rear door, with the exception of people with accessibility needs, who can still use front doors. (News Bulletin file)

RDN Transit won’t be charging bus fare in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a coronavirus information update, the RDN said it has issued a directive for the health and safety of bus operators and customers, whereby bus riders should not approach the driver.

In addition, riders are also asked to board and exit buses from the back door, although riders with accessibility needs may still use front doors.

The RDN said daily sanitizing and cleaning of buses is taking place and the number of passengers is being monitored.

The topic of hand sanitizers on public transit was broached at the RDN’s transit select committee meeting on March 12. Limited supply and the potential for riders to consume it were cited as reasons why it isn’t being provided.

