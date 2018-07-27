RDN Transit will look into electric buses for its next fleet

Exploring options for electric buses over the next decade was discussed in an RDN report this month

RDN Transit, with a relatively new fleet of CNG buses, is already looking to an electric future.

Exploring options for electric buses over the next decade was one of the innovations discussed in a report to the Regional District of Nanaimo’s transit select committee earlier this month.

Superintendent of fleet and transit Brandon Miller stated in his report to the committee at its meeting on July 12, that the department is examining right-sizing of the fleet, electric buses, and three-position bike racks.

Currently, the RDN fleet has 50 New Flyer 40-foot, compressed natural gas heavy-duty buses and 18 Arboc 30-foot diesel light-duty buses. The majority of the conventional transit routes in the RDN are being serviced by heavy-duty buses, and all of the handyDART routes are being serviced by light-duty buses.

The real-time technology and automatic passenger counters that were installed on the RDN fleet last May, aims to capture and analyze passenger boardings and alightings. The data collected will be applied by staff to make better informed future decisions on fleet size, routing, run-times, and bus stop locations.

B.C. Transit began developing an electric bus trial program which consists of five phases. They are preparation, discovery, testing service, revenue service, and report. From the trial, B.C. Transit aims to learn about the state of e-bus technology, range of buse and time required to charge the bus, required infrastructure and operational implications.

Since the RDN’s fleet is in year three of its current CNG investment cycle, exploring electric buses now will put the regional district in a good position because it still has 10 years to go before they replace the buses, according to the report. The RDN is hoping that if the technology meets the standards, the regional district would be in a favourable position to transition to electric buses.

Another improvement B.C. Transit and the regional district are currently reviewing is three-position bike rack. At present, the RDN uses two-position bike rack on conventional fleet. The evaluation for an additional space for a third bike was initiated earlier this year and a report is expected at the end of July.

Staff assessment of the three-position bike rack includes ensuring it does not contravene the Motor Vehicle Act or the Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standard. If the results of the evaluation proves to be positive and there are no safety issues, RDN Transit could install a three-bike rack with the cost to be shared with B.C. Transit.

