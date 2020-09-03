RDN Transit to increase bus service for fall

Seasonal service changes take effect Sunday, Sept. 6, to coincide with start of school year

A number of bus routes servicing the Nanaimo area will see increased bus frequency starting on the long weekend, says Regional District of Nanaimo Transit.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic saw RDN Transit reducing service in March, but according to a press release, fall seasonal service changes take effect Sunday, Sept. 6, to coincide with the start of the school year.

Route 1 Downtown/Country Club, 5 Fairview, 11 Lantzville, 15 VIU Connector, 20 Hammond Bay, 30 NRGH, 40 VIU Express and 92 Hammond Bay will see increased bus frequency, the press release said.

RDN Transit hasn’t reprinted any riders’ guides due to the pandemic and asks customers to continue using the guide dated Jan. 5 for all routes, with the exception of Route 25 Ferry Shuttle, which could see changes based on amendments to ferry scheduling, the press release said.

For more information, go to www.bc.transit.com/Nanaimo or www.rdn.bc.ca/regional-transit.

