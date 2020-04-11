RDN Transit temporarily expanding its service out to Duke Point

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about transit service to and from Duke Point.
Regional District of Nanaimo Transit announced Saturday that it will temporarily route buses to and from the Duke Point ferry terminal.
B.C. Ferries’ service cuts earlier this month ceased all ferry service in and out of Departure Bay terminal, and as a result, RDN Transit eliminated its No. 25 ferry shuttle bus until further notice.
Starting Wednesday, April 15, RDN Transit will operate a Duke Point ferry shuttle to and from the downtown Nanaimo exchange six days a week, Monday to Saturday. Buses to Duke Point will leave Front Street at 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and will leave the ferry terminal at 10:15 a.m., 3:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. For more schedule information, click here.
RDN Transit is asking people to avoid non-essential trips and is limiting capacity on its buses to 15-20 people to try to allow for physical distancing.
B.C. Ferries is also asking people to avoid non-essential travel. The ferry corporation is screening passengers and those with certain symptoms can be denied boarding.
