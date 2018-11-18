RDN to review water infrastructure

The Regional District of Nanaimo plans to assess the condition of its water service areas.

The Regional District of Nanaimo plans to assess the conditions of eight of its Water Service Areas and also look at 10 year capital projects. — RDN Map

The RDN supplies drinking water to nine areas within its jurisdiction. They include the Nanoose Bay Peninsula Water Service Area, San Pareil, French Creek, Englishman River Community, Surfside, Melrose Terrace, Whiskey Creek, Decourcey and Westurne Heights.

The largest WSA operated by the RDN is the Nanoose Bay Peninsula and Decourcey Water Service is the smallest. Each water area service runs independently with each having their own maintenance, operations, and capital upgrades budget.

In the past, the larger service areas have benefited from assessments and capital planning studies but they are now deemed outdated and require updates.

The smaller systems have not undergone assessments or capital planning reviews with the exception of Westurne Heights that was recently transfered to the RDN.

The RDN is now seeking an engineering company to conduct combined assessment and a 10-year capital plan for each of the water service areas.

The scope of the work will include reports on the current age and condition of each asset; future development potential; possible expansion; water supply versus water demand; industry standards for maintenance, operation and infrastructure life; and reliability and resiliency with regards to climate change and natural disasters.

For most of the WSA infrastructure, evaluation of the physical condition will not be required, except for the Nanoose WSA ductile iron transmission main which will be included as part of the project scope.

RDN operations staff have noticed signs of external corrosion at air valve locations during maintenance activities.