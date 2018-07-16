RDN to review waste curbside collection options

The Regional District of Nanaimo is evaluating its service delivery options for the future solid waste curbside collection program.

The current solid waste and recycling contract with Waste Connections of Canada is set to expire on March 31, 2020 and its manual curbside collection has served the region well, zero waste co-ordinator Vivian Schau, stated in her report to the Solid Waste Management Select Committee on July 5. However, Schau pointed out that as the region continues to grow, it would be prudent for the regional district to explore alternate curbside collection methods, to determine the costs of each delivery model, and to highlight the respective advantages and weaknesses.

There is a need to do the study now Schau indicated because of the length of time required for any contractor to acquire new equipment. As well, if there is a need to issue a request for proposal for a replacement service it has to be made by November this year.

The regional district will decide whether to continue with manual collection or move to fully automated collection trucks. The former would require one person crew to drive and manually lift the trash bins from the ground into the truck. The latter method would also have one person who will remain in the cab at all times.

And since no heavy lifting would be required under an automated collection system, Schau reported this would reduce injuries. Also based on communities with fully automated systems, there will be an increase in operational efficiency as more retrieval of waste will occur particularly in urban centres. However, the cost of automated collection equipment would be higher than manual collection.

Under an automated system, the RDN would require residents to use standardized wheeled trash carts. In other jurisdictions, the regional district or municipalities purchase the carts for the residents and they remain the property of the regional district or municipality. If the owner of the property moves, they are required to leave the carts behind.

The evaluation process will be based on the premise that collection of garbage, recylables and food waste will continue to be provided to around 29,000 single family households within the RDN. The areas receiving the services include the electoral areas, the City of Parksville, the Town of Qualicum Beach and the District of Lantzville.

As well, the new collection method alternatives being sought would be geared towards meeting the regional district’s Solid Waste Management Plan to further drive waste diversion to 90 per cent and a per capita disposal rate of 109kg per year by 2027.

Consideration to include yard waste as part of the curbside collection and also exclusion of glass waste will be reviewed.