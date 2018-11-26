RDN to renew agreements for emergency shelter for livestock

The Coombs fairgrounds serves as one of the livestock evacuation shelters in the region during emergencies. — File photo

When disaster strikes, the Regional District of Nanaimo is required to provide emergency shelters not only for evacuated people but also for livestock.

The regional district currently has livestock sheltering agreements in place with three groups that provide shelters for livestock in the event of emergency but will expire at the end of December.

The agreements involve Culverden Holdings Ltd for the use of Arbutus Meadows, the Arrowsmith Agriculture Association for the use of the Coombs fairgrounds, and the Coombs Hilliers community organization for the use of the Coombs rodeo grounds.

RDN staff recommended at the electoral area services committee meeting last Tuesday, the agreements be renewed for another five years commencing Jan. 1, 2019 and ending Dec. 31, 2023.

Each five-year livestock emergency sheltering agreement carries a fee of $1 per year for a total of $15. In the event of an emergency requiring livestock to be evacuated, costs related to the transport, shelter and feeding of evacuated livestock are reimbursed by the province via disaster financial assistance.