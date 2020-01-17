RDN to provide firms 3-year standing offer deals

Eight firms to be placed on a pre-qualified list to support wastewater services

The Regional District of Nanaimo staff has selected eight firms to be placed on a pre-qualified list to support wastewater services with operational projects.

The selection was made following the request for standing offers conducted last October. Eight firms out of 16 applicants received were chosen. They are AECOM Canada Ltd., Allnorth Ltd., Associated Engineering BC Ltd, Herold Engineering Ltd., Jacobs (CH2M Hill Canada) Ltd., Koers and Associates Ltd., PBX Engineering Ltd. and RB Engineering Ltd.

RDN staff has recommended the board endorse three-year standing offer agreements with the eight firms considered as potential supplier of goods or services at pre-arranged prices when and if they are required. The agreements is not a contract until the RDN issues a call up against the standing order.

Over the last four years, the RDN has standing offer agreements with engineering firms. The last agreement with AECOM and Koers ended Dec. 31, 2019. The standing offer agreements provide the RDN timely and cost-effective access to advanced technical expertise to address operational issues and project support. It also allows consultants to become more familiar with the RDN’s infrastructure over time resulting in better quality advice.

— NEWS Staff

