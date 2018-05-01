RDN to consider first reading for amended RGS for Electoral Area H

The Regional Growth Strategy for Electoral Area H has undergone review and has been amended.

The Regional District of Nanaimo board gave first, second and third reading of a bylaw to amend RGS Bylaw 1615 and adopted it at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on April 24.

Amendment bylaw No. 1615.02, 2018 made several minor changes to the RGS that apply to Electoral Area H only, resulting from a review of the Official Community Plan for this area.

The amendments aim to:

• Clarify ability for shared servicing for developments supported by RGS Policy 5.13 (“alternative forms of rural development”) in Electoral Area H;

• Amend the boundary of the Bowser Village Centre by re-designating one parcel from the Future Use Area to the Village Centre and realigning the eastern boundary to follow property lines instead of Thames Creek in order to match the Bowser Village Sanitary Sewer Service Area; and,

• Change the designation of one parcel containing addresses 850, 860 and 870 Spider Lake Road from Resource Lands and Open Space to Rural Residential to reflect its removal from the Agricultural Land Reserve prior to the OCP review.

A copy of the amendment bylaw and other relevant documents may be reviewed during regular business hours at the planning department Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended business hours until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Further information can also be found at the following: 250-390-6510; 1-877-607-4111, planning@rdn.bc.ca and www.rdn.bc.ca/rgs-amendments.