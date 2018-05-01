RDN to consider first reading for amended RGS for Electoral Area H

The Regional Growth Strategy for Electoral Area H has undergone review and has been amended.
The Regional District of Nanaimo board gave first, second and third reading of a bylaw to amend RGS Bylaw 1615 and adopted it at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on April 24.
Amendment bylaw No. 1615.02, 2018 made several minor changes to the RGS that apply to Electoral Area H only, resulting from a review of the Official Community Plan for this area.
A copy of the amendment bylaw and other relevant documents may be reviewed during regular business hours at the planning department Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended business hours until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.