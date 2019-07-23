RDN to begin live-streaming meetings starting today

Regional District of Nanaimo July 23 board will be webcast starting at 7 p.m.

The Regional District of Nanaimo is getting ready to broadcast its first meeting live over the internet.

According to a press release, tonight’s regular board meeting, beginning at 7 p.m., will be streamed online, as will subsequent board, electoral services committee and committee of the whole meetings.

People wanting to watch can go to the RDN’s webcast page, click on the ‘Access Webcast Meetings’ link and select the video camera icon. Closed captioning will be available and the webcasts will be generally posted online by noon the following day.

According to an earlier staff report, webcasts will utilize a Sony SNC-VM772R camera and streaming and closed captioning will cost $19,900.

RDN staff are expected to monitor viewer numbers and report back to the board in December on the effectiveness of the service, the press release said.

Stuart McLean, Qualicum Bay area director, proposed a motion to stream meetings in March, which was approved in May.

