RDN sets up orientation session for board directors

The Regional District of Nanaimo is looking to create regional emergency management website with City of Parksville and Town of Qualicum Beach. â€” NEWS file photo

With municipal elections coming up on October 20, the Regional District of Nanaimo has taken the initiative to help prepare the incoming directors to learn about their roles as members of the board.

To make it easier, the regional district has set up two orientation sessions that will provide important information about procedural and administrative matters as well as the budget and five-year financial plan. There will also be individual department presentations.

CAO Phyllis Carlyle told the committee of the whole at its June 12 meeting, the orientation will be a big help to the new directors to know what their functions are as directors and also with their decision-making.

Tentative dates have been scheduled with the first proposed to be held in the RDN board chambers on Tuesday, Nov. 13 from 4-6 p.m. The second is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon in the RDN board chambers.

A joint elected official orientation session is also planned with councils of member municipalities, hosted by the Town of Qualicum Beach for Friday, Nov. 2. The all-day session, to be facilitated by municipal governance consultant George Cuff, focuses on general governance matters including the roles and responsibilities of the board and staff.