RDN seeks grants for French Creek, Nanoose Bay projects

The French Creek Pollution Control Centre (FCPCC) will be expanded and upgraded to meet the demands of a growing population and to improve odour controls. (RDN photo)

The Regional District of Nanaimo is applying for the Green Infrastructure – Environmental Quality grant fund to help reduce the cost of four major projects that include one from French Creek and the other from Nanoose Bay.

The federal and provincial green grant which has earmarked $150 million to support cost-sharing for public infrastructure initiatives, will provide up to $73.3 per cent of funding of eligible project costs.

RDN staff has asked the board to approve four projects to be submitted for grant consideration. They are the French Creek Pollution Control Centre Expansion and Odour Control Project; Nanoose Bay Pollution Control Centre Secondary Treatment Upgrade; Departure Bay Pump Station and Forcemain Upgrade; and Duke Point Pollution Control Centre UV Upgrade.

The deadline to apply for the grants is Feb. 26 and requires the support of the RDN board. The four projects will improve the quality of wastewater treatment and boost the capacity of wastewater system to meet population growth.

The regional district has budgeted in its five-year financial plan $30.9 million for the French Creek project. The French Creek Pollution Control Centre needs to expand its secondary wastewater treatment as the area’s population is growing. It serves Parksville, French Creek and Qualicum Beach communities. The centre’s infrastructure is also aging and requires upgrade including its odour control and environmental performance.

The RDN’s green funding application will focus on odour control improvements and sustainable technologies phase of the project. The cost is estimated to be approximately $10 million.

The Nanoose Bay Pollution Control Centre provides primary wastewater treatment to approximately 1,350 people in Nanoose.The RDN’s Liquid Waste Management Plan requires the Nanoose Bay infrastructure to be upgraded to secondary treatment by 2023. It is requirement legislated by the federal and provincial governments.

This upgrade will improve effluent quality from the Nanoose community. The current budget in the five-year financial plan is $5.2 million.

RDN staff indicated that without grant funding, the regional district would shoulder the full funding for the French Creek and Nanoose Bay projects, and also the other two projects located in Nanaimo.

