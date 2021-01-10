RDN seeks electoral approval for electric vehicle charging bylaw

More electric vehicle charging stations will be installed in the Regional District of Nanaimo. (Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions photo)

The Regional District of Nanaimo plans to establish four new public electric charging stations that will include areas in District 69.

The Electoral Areas being targetted are E (Nanoose Bay), G (French Creek) and H (Qualicum Bay). The other location is Area B (Gabriola).

But before the RDN can proceed with this plan, it needs to create an Electric Vehicle Charging Service Bylaw. It now seeks the endorsement of electors in each of the areas. They will be achieved through the Alternative Approval Process which began in Jan. 6 and will conclude at 4 p.m. on Feb. 15.

The service will manage the ongoing operations, maintenance and future replacement cost of the charging stations and will be funded through taxation in the electoral areas receiving the stations.

The locations of the stations (subject to feasibility) are as follows:

• Area B (Gabriola) — Descanso Bay Regional Park

• Area E (Nanoose Bay) — Nanoose Bay Community Centre

• Area G (French Creek) — French Creek Marina (RDN Pump Station)

• Area H (Qualicum Bay) — Lighthouse Community Hall

All charging stations will be installed at accessible public facilities owned by the RDN and where people would already be visiting for other purposes.

These four stations are part of a larger, mid-Island EV charging station project that will see 28 stations installed from Nanaimo up to Campbell River and over to Ucluelet and Tofino.

To learn more about the service, submit questions online and find out how to participate in the AAP, please visit getinvolved.rdn.ca/evbylaw

