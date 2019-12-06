RDN residents display good recycling habits

The latest data collected through the Regional District of Nanaimo’s curbside recycling outreach program shows most residents have been compliant when it comes to placing acceptable recycling items in their blue bins for collection.

The curbside outreach is part of the RDN’s contractual obligation with Recycle B.C., which pays the district to collect residential recycling on their behalf.

To gauge the success of the program, from June to August, a team targeted an area by foot or by vehicle to inspect recyclables set out at the curb for collection. Daily inspections were conducted and the team identified and tagged non-compliant recyclables, talked with residents and distributed information on curbside collection and disposal alternatives.

READ MORE: School districts looking to partner with RDN on recycling education

Out of close to 5,000 homes visited this year, 83 per cent have been compliant, up from 58 per cent last year.

Most people the outreach team talked to during their visits, approximately 96 per cent, were positive about the curbside recycling and receptive to the information provided.

The remaining four per cent expressed frustration about the whole program and want all recyclables included, such as glass and film plastic.

The program has been in place since May 2014. Since 2015, Recycle B.C. has conducted 113 audits of RDN residential curbside items collected to ensure compliance of accepted materials. The RDN continues to be below the program average for contamination from non-compliant materials, with the latest report showing the regional district’s level is at 3.7 per cent in the second quarter of this year.

The RDN has a goal of achieving 90 per cent waste diversion target, and expects to be paid $1,135,585 to collect residential recyclables for Recycle B.C.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter