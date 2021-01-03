RDN ratepayers in Parksville Qualicum Beach area projected to see tax hike

The Regional District of Nanaimo board approved the proposed 2021-2025 financial plan.

For the general services shared over multiple jurisdictions, ratepayers can expect their taxes to go down by $16 or go up $54 for an average home, depending on their location. It represents a decrease of two per cent to an increase of seven per cent over last year.

In Electoral Areas E, F, G, and H in District 69, homeowners may see their RDN taxes increase in 2021 based on 2020 average residential value.

Area E (Nanoose Bay) property owners are projected to endure a seven per cent hike from $733 to $787 in 2021, which equates to an additional $54 from last year’s rates.

READ MORE: Residents want to know Qualicum Beach’s budget commitment to trees, climate change

Area F (Coombs, Hilliers, Errington, Whiskey Creek, Meadowood) and Area G (French Creek, San Pareil, Little Qualicum) are projected to experience a five per cent hike next year with Area F rates to go up to $602 next year from $575 with Area G’s taxes to increase to $855 from $184.

Area H (Bowser, Qualicum Bay, Deep Bay) may see their taxes go up by six per cent from $664 to $705 in 2021.

The City of Parksville’s share of the taxes in the RDN is projected to go up by $12 while the Town of Qualicum Beach may be expected to pay an added $52.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter