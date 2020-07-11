RDN paid $35 million in wages last year, financial statements show

Statement of financial information, including salaries and expenses, will be presented to directors

The Regional District of Nanaimo has prepared its statement of financial information for 2019. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)

Regional District of Nanaimo doled out more than $29 million in wages to staff last year, according to its 2019 statement of financial information.

In all, the RDN compensated its directors and their alternates with $600 in salary, with board members submitting $76,300 in expenses. Ian Thorpe, Nanaimo city councillor and RDN board chairman, received the highest remuneration and benefits with $73,300 in 2019. Bob Rogers, Nanoose Bay director and vice-chairman for most of 2019, received the second highest salary and benefits at $48,000, followed by Vanessa Craig (Gabriola Island director and current vice-chairperson) at $45,000, while Maureen Young (Pleasant Valley area) received $44,500.

After former French Creek area director Clarke Gourlay died in June 2019, Joe Stanhope served as interim director before Lehann Wallace was acclaimed as director in an October byelection. Stanhope and Wallace received wages of $11,700 and $8,600 respectively.

Expenses include mileage and travel and Rogers had $13,700 in 2019, while Craig had $12,200 and Young had $11,400. Leanne Salter (Coombs area) had $6,600 in expenses, while Keith Wilson (Cedar area) had $6,300. Sheryl Armstrong, City of Nanaimo director, had no expenses listed for 2019.

In terms of RDN staff, Phyllis Carlyle, CAO, received total remuneration in the amount of $293,500 in 2019. Tom Osborne (GM of recreation and parks services) and Delcy Wells (GM of corporate services) both received $184,000, Geoff Garbutt (GM of strategic and community development) $183,900 and Randy Alexander (GM of regional and community utilities) $182,100.

The RDN paid $82.5 million to suppliers for services during the year, with $22.5 million to NAC Constructors Ltd. NAC did work related to secondary treatment upgrades at the Greater Nanaimo Pollution Control Centre in 2019. In addition, $1.5 million was paid to B.C. Hydro, $1.7 million to the City of Nanaimo and $9.2 million to B.C. Transit, RDN Transit’s funding partner.

The RDN distributed $1.1 million in community grants in 2019, including $75,500 to the Port Theatre Society and $50,000 to Vancouver Island North Film Commission.

The 2019 statement of financial information is set to go before the RDN committee of the whole at its July 14 meeting.

