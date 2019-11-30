RDN looks at ways to get residents out of Nanoose in case of emergency

The regional district is studying potential evacuation routes in an area with limited transportation options in emergencies.

The Regional District of Nanaimo, the District of Lantzville and partners have been looking at evacuation routes out of Nanoose Bay and are planning an exercise in the new year.

The RDN and Lantzville were each awarded $25,000 earlier this year for creation of a combined evacuation route plan for Nanoose Bay and Snaw-Naw-As First Nation.

“Traffic modelling scenarios were developed to test both small- and large-scale evacuations with a coordinated multi-agency response,” an RDN press release noted.

Constraints were identified and will be tested as part of the exercise Feb. 13, from 10 a.m.-noon.

“Public participation in this exercise will help us evaluate and improve our evacuation routes,” said Ian Thorpe, RDN chairman, in the release. “Careful work done at the planning and testing stages is critical for emergency preparedness so that residents and emergency responders can move effectively through the region in the event of a real-time evacuation.”

The regional district is asking residents within the test evacuation zone to register to participate in the exercise .To learn more, call 250-390-6759 or e-mail emergencyservices@rdn.bc.ca.

