RDN launches virtual recreation portal to keep people moving during pandemic

Melanie Beech leads chair exercises in a YouTube video shared on the Regional District of Nanaimo’s Rec Connect web page. (Regional District of Nanaimo/YouTube image)

With Regional District of Nanaimo recreation facilities closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RDN has launched an online platform to keep residents connected and active.

According to a press release, the RDN has launched Rec Connect, which will allow people to remain connected to each other and to regional district services. The page includes fitness and activity videos from program instructors and an interactive forum that will allow people to share ideas and pictures of how to stay active and adhere to social distancing at the same time, said the press release. It will also include samples of activity ideas and links to websites with ideas on how to keep active.

“The RDN recreation and parks department is adapting to meet the needs of our region in these unprecedented times,” said RDN board chairman Ian Thorpe in the release. “The goal of Rec Connect is to bring a sense of community and connectivity into the homes of our residents and remind everyone that we are all in this together.”

People can access Rec Connect by going to www.getinvolved.rdn.ca/rec-connect.

RDN parks and trails remain open at this time, though users are asked to physically distance themselves responsibly. RDN playgrounds, sport courts, skateparks and campgrounds are closed.

The RDN’s recreation department can be reached by calling 250-248-3252, Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., e-mailing recparks@rdn.bc.ca or visiting www.rdn.bc.ca/recreation.

