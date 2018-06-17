RDN give two readings on rezoning for sewage treatment plant

The Regional District of Nanaimo committee of the whole gave first and second reading to a proposal to rezone a property in Electoral Area H to allow development of a wastewater treatment facility.

The Stop Bowser Ocean Sewage group continue to express their opposition to the marine outfall option of the Bowser Village Sewer Project. – SBOS photo

The Regional District of Nanaimo committee of the whole gave first and second reading to a proposal to rezone a property in Electoral Area H to allow development of a wastewater treatment facility.

The RDN wants to rezone the southern half of two lots located on Pitt Road from Residential 2 to Public 4 to permit a sewage treatment plant to be built.

The northern portion of the property is also being rezoned from Residential 2 to a new Lighthouse Seniors Comprehensive Development Zone 52 for the development of a 40-unit seniors housing facility by the Bowser Senior Housing Society.

The vacant two parcels of land, which is 4.2 acres, are being leased by the Province of B.C. to the regional district for a term of 20 years for the purpose of building seniors supportive living complex, sewage treatment facility and waste water management system.

At a public information meeting held May 16 regarding the zoning amendment application, residents have overwhelmingly expressed strong opposition to the rezoning.

There were 175 residents that attended the meeting and 93 written submissions were received, the majority of which indicated they were against the rezoning and the plan to discharge treated effluent into the ocean.

The committee of the whole, at its meeting on June 12, passed the motion to give the rezoning process first and second reading and directed staff to hold the mandatory public hearing to provide an opportunity for those residents who believe may be impacted by the proposed rezoning.

Meanwhile the Stop Bowser Ocean Sewage group continues to oppose the RDN’s marine outfall option for the Bowser Village Sewage Project.