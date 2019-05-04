RDN gets grant from B.C. government to reduce wildfire risks

B.C.’s forest ministry is granting money to the Regional District of Nanaimo to support wildfire mitigation in the area.

According to a press release, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has provided $47,390 of community resiliency investment grant money to the RDN to support related projects.

The community resiliency investment program was established last September with $50 million to assist local governments and First Nations to reduce the risk of wildfire and the RDN will use its allocation for education, cross-training, fuel and vegetation management and FireSmart activities on private land, according to the press release.

“I’m thankful for the Regional District of Nanaimo’s work and proud that our government is partnering to build community resiliency,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Nanaimo MLA, in the press release. “This provincial funding will help keep our communities safe from the threat of wildfires.”

An additional $10 million was provided to the program by the provincial government in the 2019 budget, the ministry said.

