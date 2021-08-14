RDN: Electoral Area F’s OCP review restarts as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Electoral Area F (Coombs, Hilliers, Errington, Whiskey Creek, Meadowood) of the Regional District of Nanaimo is set to resume its Official Community Plan review that was called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With COVID-19 health restrictions currently being relaxed, Area F director Leanne Salter made a motion at the latest RDN board meeting that the review be restarted and allow in-person public information sessions to take place.

The review was in the public engagement stage but due to social-distancing protocols, the RDN had to cancel and tried other ways to have it take place.

“What was happening is it was all happening online and we were getting a lot of interaction from people who didn’t live in Area F but felt they could let us know how they wanted to go along in Area F,” Salter told the board. “So we stopped the OCP at the time and now it’s just to restart it again and that’s what this is, only in person.”

The RDN board endorsed the motion.

The regional district is updating Area F’s OCP, first adopted in 1999. The plan guides future land use by describing a community’s vision for the future and includes objectives and policies to help achieve that vision.

This review focuses on topics that include growth management; employment and economy; climate change preparedness; environment; housing; mobility, health and well-being.

Prior to COVID-19, the pop-up events were held including stakeholder workshop, community information meeting and survey. A project website was also created to keep residents informed as well as provide a platform for residents to submit questions and comments.

A project video was also created and has been posted on Facebook and Twitter.

— NEWS Staff

Parksville Qualicum Beach News