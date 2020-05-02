RDN board wants provincial support for homeless housing facility

Regional District of Nanaimo board of directors request the province to support building a housing facility for the homeless population in the region. (File photo)

The Regional District of Nanaimo wants to help people experiencing homelessness in the region.

The board of directors decided to write a letter to province, requesting support to establish a secure housing facility with 24-hour medical care and assistance required for the region’s vulnerable homeless population.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted and exacerbated the complex challenges faced both by vulnerable populations experiencing homelessness and by the communities struggling to provide appropriate responses and solutions,” said RDN board chairman Ian Thorpe.

“This approach would help address some of the underlying and often significant health-related challenges experienced by vulnerable populations and do so in a manner more likely to achieve longer term resolutions, both for the individuals and communities involved.”

The letter was sent on May 1, to Minister Adrian Dix (Health), Minister Judy Darcy (Mental Health and Addictions) and Malcolm McNaughton, Regional Director (BC Housing).

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News