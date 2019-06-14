RDN board supports application for Coombs cannabis shop

The Regional District of Nanaimo board has given its support to an application for a non-medical cannabis retail licence in Coombs.

The endorsement will be forwarded to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, which requires the RDN to provide a resolution before it can process the licence application of John Murray of Coombs Cannabis Inc., for a cannabis retail store on a property located at 2254 Alberni Highway. The proposed licence would allow the store to operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., in an existing building.

In making its decision, the board heard staff report indicating the proposed retail store will be located in a spot surrounded by similar commercial uses and that the application is in line with the Official Community Plan and board policies. Staff also is anticipating any negative impacts to the community.

READ MORE: Parksville council supports applications for four new non-medical retail cannabis shops

The board also granted a temporary use permit to allow a licensed pharmaceutical grade cannabis recycling, extraction and testing facility on a property located in 1451 Island Highway East, Nanoose Bay. The property, owned by William Court of Western Cruisers Sales Ltd., is currently zoned for light industry, heavy equipment display and residential use and does not allow cannabis processing.

Protonify Corporation is applying for a federal licence with Health Canada which requires them to ensure that their plan will comply with local government land use regulations.

The temporary use permit granted by the RDN board. It allow cannabis processing for three years with a one-time option to renew.

The operation will convert cannabis material into pharmaceutical grade ingredients through the extraction of tetrahydrocannabinolic acid in the form of a powder that is odourless, tasteless and colourless to be sold to licensed distributors and manufacturers of cannabis consumer products. No cultivation is involve as all materials will be imported to the site.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter