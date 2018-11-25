RDN board names committee members

The Regional District of Nanaimo board has appointed members to different committees and commissions at its most recent Committee of the Whole meeting.

Regional District of Nanaimo directors from District 69 will be involved in different committees and commissions. â€” File photo

Electoral Area E (Nanoose Bay) director Bob Rogers will now chair the Electoral Area Services Committee that consists of Area A (South Wellington, Cassidy, Cedar) director Keith Wilson, Area B (Gabriola & surrounding islands) director Vanessa Craig, Area C (Extension, East Wellington, Pleasant Valley) director Maureen Young, Area F (Coombs, Hilliers, Errington) director Leanne Salter, Area G (Dashwood, Englishman River, French Creek) director Clarke Gourlay, and Area H (Shaw Hill, Deep Bay, Bowser) director Stuart McLean.

Rogers will also sit in the Arrowsmith Water Service Management Board with Gourlay as alternate. Both directors were also named to the Englishman River Water Service Management Board.

Gourlay will be the chairman of the Regional Parks and Trails Committee and was also appointed to the North Island 911 Corporation.

Town of Qualicum Beach director Teunis Westbroek will chair the the District 69 Community Justice Select Committee and was appointed to the Qualicum First Nation Cooperation Protocol Working Group.

Salter was appointed to the Te’Mexw Treaty Negotiations Committee and also to the Nanaimo Regional Hospital District Select Committee with Wesbroek and City of Parksville Director Ed Mayne. She will also be involved with the Oceanside Homelessness Task Force with Gourlay as alternate.

City of Parksville director Adam Fras will chair the Northern Community Economic Development Select Committee and was appointed to the Island Corridor Foundation and Parksville Qualicum Beach Tourism Association with Rogers as alternate.

— NEWS Staff