RDN board asked to approve development permit for senior housing complex

Regional District of Nanaimo staff has recommended that the board approve a development permit for the creation of an independent supportive housing complex for seniors in Bowser.

In her report to the committee of the whole meeting on March 10, planner Kristy Marks indicated that the application from Checkwitch Poiron Architects Inc., on behalf of the Bowser Seniors Housing Society and Province of B.C., has conformed with the guidelines and that no negative impacts are expected from the development.

The plan entails construction of a senior housing complex that include 21 rental units on half of a 4.2-hectare property that’s currently under lease by the RDN for 20 years.

The proposed complex that’s going to a single-storey building will be located in the unconstructed Pitt road near the Bowser Village Centre.

It will be serviced by community water and an on-site wastewater disposal system.

