RDN board approves funding for District 69 victim services

Province, RDN to share expense of two-and-a-half-year contract

  • Apr. 30, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The District 69 Family Resource Association will be the new victim services program provider for the Oceanside RCMP Detachment.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Ministry of the Solicitor General awarded the contract to the FRA, which is good for two year and half years with the term ending March 31, 2020.

The program is co-funded by the province, at approximately $56,000 per year, and the Regional District of Nanaimo, which has agreed to provide a grant of $65,000 to the FRA in August of each year of the contract. The RDN regularly budgets for this services and it is incorporated in the 2018 financial plan.

The funding pays for two coordinators, who are working from both the FRA offices and the Oceanside Detachment in Parksville to organize and facilitate services and assistance to victims of crime.

The RDN board approved the funding for the services at its regular meeting Tuesday, April 24.

Previous story
Charges pending after Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck north of Revelstoke
Next story
Flood threat to Tulameen “very serious”

Just Posted

Qualicum Beach chamber elects new board

  • 22 hours ago

 

RDN board approves funding for District 69 victim services

  • 22 hours ago

 

Skiing

  • 22 hours ago

 

Police seize cannabis product resembling candy

  • 22 hours ago

 

Most Read