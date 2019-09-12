RDN areas to ease water restrictions

Stage 2 restrictions take effect Sept. 13, already in effect in Nanaimo and Lantzville

With summer drawing to a close, Regional District of Nanaimo water service areas will see watering restrictions eased at week’s end.

RDN service areas have been in Stage 3 restrictions since June, but with the cooler temperatures and fall on the horizon, Stage 2 restrictions will take effect beginning Friday, Sept. 13.

Stage 2 allows residents living at even-numbered addresses to water lawns on even-number days between 7-10 a.m. or 7-10 p.m. for a maximum of two hours daily, according to a press release. People residing at odd-number addresses are subject to the same restrictions, but on odd-numbered days, and the restrictions will carry on until Oct. 1, when they will be eased yet again to Stage 1, with watering allowed any day between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

RELATED: Residents in RDN rural areas asked to conserve water further

Hand watering, vegetable garden watering and drip irrigation are permitted anytime, the RDN said, and all restrictions will be lifted on Nov. 1.

RDN water service areas consist of Nanoose Bay peninsula, Englishman River community (River’s Edge), French Creek/Sandpiper, San Pareil, Whisky Creek, Westurne Heights, Melrose Terrace, Decourcey (Pylades) and Surfside.

Residents of the North Cedar Improvement District will also follow the same water restriction easing regiment, while the City of Nanaimo and District of Lantzville are already in Stage 2.

For more information, go to www.rdn.bc.ca/watering-restrictions-map.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter