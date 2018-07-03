RDN approves solid waste management plan

The Regional District of Nanaimo continues down the path of diversion to Zero Waste.

The RDN board moved to adopt the Solid Waste Management Plan at its June 26 regular meeting. The plan was developed with the help of the Regional Solid Waste Advisory Committee, comprised of community representatives and the input of other stakeholders. This plan proposes a 90 per cent waste diversion target, which would result in an annual per capita disposal rate of 109kg.

The RDN’s current diversion is 68 per cent with an annual per capita disposal rate of 347kg. Strategies to reach the new diversion target include the continuation and enhancement of existing programs, and the introduction of new programs including mandatory waste source separation regulation and Waste Hauler Licensing.

“Fourteen years ago, a visionary RDN Board adopted the last Solid Waste Management Plan, putting the RDN on the path to become a world leader in waste reduction. This new plan will continue that legacy,” said chair Bill Veenhof. “We could not have created this forward thinking Plan without the hard work of the RSWAC and the active participation of our community.”

The Plan will now be forwarded to the Provincial Minister of Environment & Climate Change for approval. This approval process is expected to take four to six months. In the interim, a Plan Monitoring Advisory Committee will be established in place of the RSWAC to ensure that Plan implementation continues to meet the needs of the community.

For more information about the Solid Waste Management Plan visit www.getinvovledrdn.ca/swmp.