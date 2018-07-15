RDN approves projects for infrastructure funding

The Regional District of Nanaimo is looking to create regional emergency management website with City of Parksville and Town of Qualicum Beach. â€” NEWS file photo

The regional district has identified five projects that they want to submit for the Green Infrastructure — Environmental Quality fund.

The projects include two in the District 69 area — French Creek Pollution Control Centre Expansion and Nanoose Bay Wastewater Upgrades.

The others are Chase River Forcemain Replacement, Regional District of Nanaimo Transit Exchange, and Water Governance.

The GIEQ fund, which will provide up to 73.3 per cent of eligible project costs, is geared toward supporting the cost of infrastructure projects in communities across the province.

Applications for funding must have the endorsement of the Regional District of Nanaimo board.

The deadline to receive applications is Aug. 29. The RDN may submit one project for each community in their jurisdiction.

The French Creek Pollution Control Centre expansion and upgrading is expected to cost $30.8 million.

The work is needed for planned growth, equipment upgrades, and improved odour and environmental performance.

It will provide treatment capacity until 2035 and is expected to be fully commissioned by 2022.

The Nanoose Bay Pollution Control Centre provides wastewater treatment to around 1,350 people in Nanoose Bay. The RDN’s Liquid Wastemanagement Plan requires the centre to be upgraded to secondary treatment by 2023 in accordance with Federal and Provincial legislation.

The RDN board in their regular meeting on June 28, approved the projects recommended by staff.