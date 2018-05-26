The Regional District of Nanaimo and CUPE 401 have ratified a three-year deal. (News Bulletin file)

RDN and CUPE 401 ratify three-year deal

Collective agreement retroactive to Jan. 1 and runs until the end of December 2020

The Regional District of Nanaimo and Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 401 have signed off on a new collective agreement.

The three-year deal will see a two-per cent wage increase in each year of the deal and is retroactive to Jan. 1, running until Dec. 31, 2020, according to a press release.

The regional district employs 392 union members who provide a broad number of public services, including transit, planning, building recreation, parks, solids, water and wastewater teams, and includes anything from bus drivers to lifeguards to workers at the landfill, the regional district said.

