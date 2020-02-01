RDN advises about possible road closures due to flooding in Nanaimo, Englishman river areas

Obey road closure signs and don't drive or cross closed roads, says Regional District of Nanaimo

The Regional District of Nanaimo is advising of flooding to Englishman and Nanaimo rivers. (Black Press file)

Heavy rains on Friday night have caused “significant flooding” in the Englishman and Nanaimo rivers area, according to the Regional District of Nanaimo.

According to a press release, residents of Wilkinson, Riverside, Alice and Raines roads in the Nanaimo River area and Martindale and Plummer roads near Englishman River were affected.

Road closures may be in effect and the RDN asks you obey signs and not to drive or cross roads that are closed. It also asks that residents in affected areas have their “personal recovery plans in place” as staying where you are could be a safer option than trying to “evacuate.”

“After this extended period of rain, soil is saturated and many local watercourses contain debris and are running extremely quickly,” the press release said. “People should be cautious around slopes and leaning trees, and keep children and pets well away from the water.”

The RDN asks that people not drive or cross standing water, as it could be a safety hazard.

To report downed power lines and for emergency assistance, the RDN says to call 911.

For road conditions, people are asked to call Mainroad Mid Island Contracting at 1-877-215-6006.

For more information on flooding and emergency protocol, go to rdn.bc.ca/emergency-program.

