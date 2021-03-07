RDN: Active transportation planning sought for French Creek area

An active transportation initiative is being planned for Electoral Area G of the Regional District of Nanaimo. (PQB News file photo)

Electoral Area G (French Creek, San Pareil, Little Qualicum, Englishman River) of the Regional District of Nanaimo wants active transportation planning included in its official community plan.

Director Lehann Wallace informed the district board the Area G OCP includes a number of active transportation recommendations that include connecting French Creek to both Parksville and Qualicum Beach in the future. But the OCP lacks a detailed plan required for staff resources to execute and achieve an active transportation planning and will require an amendment.

“This is a community safety initiative and it is the only option forward in an electoral area at this time to achieve active transportation and safe pedestrian access to a rural area that has been developed into urban subdivisions minus the sidewalks,” said Wallace.

The RDN board on March 4 approved the terms of reference for the project to initiate the issuance of a request for proposal to hire a qualified consultant to undertake the active transporation planning project for Area G.

Wallace said she prefers the district hire a consultant from within the community or on the Island.

The consultant will be tasked with assessing the current conditions for active transportation, meet with residents and stakeholders and provide a recommended OCP amendment that aims to enhance opportunities, eliminate barriers and also an implementation strategy.

The total budget for the project is $85,000. The RDN has already acquired $10,000 funding from the Union of BC Municipalities and $75,000 will be drawn from Electoral Area G community works funds.

Parksville Qualicum Beach News