RDKS issues Boil Water Notice for Thornhill area

Due to roundabout construction, residents and businesses are advised to boil water before consuming

Due to roundabout construction, the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine (RDKS) is issuing a Boil Water Notice in the Thornhill area effective this upcoming weekend until further notice.

Beginning Sunday, October 20 at 10 p.m., residents and businesses connected to a portion of the Thornhill Community Water System are advised to boil water before any consumption.

The Boil Water Notice applies to those receiving water service along Motz Road, Substation Avenue, Queensway Corridor (including Mark Avenue E/W, Dorman Road, Bobsein Crescent, Kenworth, Scotton, Kulspai Crescent, Maple Street, Kirsch and Pierson), Sleeping Beauty Lane and Churchill Drive.

As a precautionary measure, it’s recommended that water is at a rolling boil for at least one minute and cooled before consuming to inactivate diseases carrying pathogens. The boiled, or bottled water, should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until the notice is lifted.

The advisory is in place as crews work to replace service infrastructure at the roundabout at Hwy 37 and Hwy 16, which involves the reinstallation of a portion of the mainline, pressure testing, installation of a temporary service bypass, disinfection, flushing and testing.

Residents may also notice reduced flow and pressure in the water delivery systems to their homes.

The RDKS says they are aware of the impact, and request that users have patience and exercise caution when consuming water.

More information and updates on the Boil Water Notice, including when it comes to an end, will be provided at www.rdks.bc.ca

