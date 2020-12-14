RDKS issues boil water advisory for Thornhill

Lab tests indicated the presence of total coliform bacteria in drinking water

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine has issued a boil water advisory for Thornhill. The regional district will provide an update Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Black Press Media)

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine (RDKS) has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for Thornhill.

According to a RDKS public notice, laboratory tests indicated the presence of total coliform bacteria in drinking water, which may indicate that disease-causing microorganisms are present.

Boiling water kills such microorganisms, which can include viruses, parasites and bacteria which may cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea and other symptoms. The notice states that anyone experiencing such symptoms should consult a doctor.

The regional district is encouraging users of the Thornhill water system bring water to a rapid rolling boil for at least one minute, use bottled water or a different approved water source for brushing teeth, drinking and food preparation.

The RDKS is flushing and re-sampling the system and plans to issue an update on Friday, Dec. 18.

Questions about the notice can be directed to the RDKS at (250) 615-6100.

