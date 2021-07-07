RDKS hosting town hall for people affected by northwest B.C. flooding

An aerial photograph of Hwy 16 and the Kitsumkalum Boat Launch on June 3 at 2:30 p.m. The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine is hosting a town hall July 7 to help connect people affected by flooding access services and support. (Richard Parker-Wesley/Facebook)

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine is hosting a town hall meeting for victims of recent flooding today, aiming to connect people with services and support.

Representatives from Emergency Management BC will be in attendance at the Thornhill Fire Department between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., including speakers from the northwest regional office, Community Recovery Branch and the Disaster Financial Assistance Department.

The Provincial Health Services Authority’s psychosocial team manager is also scheduled to attend the event, which will include presentations on how to access support through the regional district and province. There will be a question and answer period after the presentations.

The Thornhill Fire Dept. is located at 3128 Hwy 16 East, Thornhill, and people can get more information about the town hall meeting by calling the regional district at 250-615-6100.

Terrace Standard