RDKS hiring youth researchers to find out more about access to education

Six youth to be hired through Youth Community Partnership grant

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine is hiring youth researchers to find out more about access to education in the region. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine (RDKS) is taking advantage of a provincial grant to put young people to work and study access to education in the northwest.

As part of the RDKS economic development commissions strategic plan, the district is launching two research projects to better understand how to increase access to quality education and develop education facilities.

The RDKS is seeking six youth researchers to hire through WorkBC’s Community Workforce Response Grant: Youth Community Partnership to complete the project. The grant was created so “communities can provide youth with opportunities to contribute to their community while gaining work-related skills and experience for future job opportunities or their return to school.”

The project is scheduled to last 14 weeks, and each youth researcher aged 15 to 29 will receive a $7,000 stipend and plus $2,000 for “work from home” supports like internet or an in-home workstation.

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine refused to comment.

