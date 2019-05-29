RDKS achieves carbon neutrality in climate survey

The Regional District Kitimat-Stikine provides local government services to the Northwest area and is made up of six electoral areas. (File Photo)

Recommended changes

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine board has reviewed a usage study for the Thornhill Community Centre that examines how to enhance the facility and its offerings. This was proposed in 2017 after administration was authorized to undertake the study with a $10,000 grant from the Rural Dividend Fund.

The report examines current programs, bookings, area demographics, demand, facility operating costs and local market competitors. The report lays out several options of different activities that could occur in the hall, followed by a recreation program guide that outlines eight possible opportunities to expand on including group fitness, youth programming, adult recreation and rentals for weddings.

No decisions were made but recommendations may influence future grant applications and investments.

Kordyban Lodge

The board will be providing a one-time $25,000 contribution to the Canadian Cancer Society’s Kordyban Lodge in Prince George, using money from the Regional Trust. The Regional Trust is 20 per cent of the funds received annually from the Kemano-Grant In-Lieu payment. These funds are set aside for supporting regional projects or initiatives.

The lodge reports they receive between 183 to 293 guests from the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine area per year, with an annual average cost of $72,197 to local residents. The same request went to the other Regional Districts and the Regional District of Bulkley- Nechako has also agreed to contribute $25,000.

The money will be used to decrease costs for cancer patients.

Fire duties

Thornhill’s fire chief Rick Boehm has been appointed as the RDKS’s local assistant to the Fire Commission. Since 2015, he has been the Regional District’s Emergency/Fire Services Coordinator while working for the Thornhill Volunteer Fire Department.

The recommendation was put forward to increase his role to include the entire district, as the need was identified during the 2018 wildfires when he spent several weeks outside of the Thornhill Volunteer Fire Department service area.

Call to action

The RDKS has achieved a level four in the annual survey requested by the Climate Action Revenue Incentive Public Report (CARIP), as part of the BC Climate Action Charter.

A level four means carbon neutrality has been achieved, as the deductions are greater than the measured emissions.

The full report is available to the public on the Regional District’s website.

