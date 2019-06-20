RDKB to test emergency alert system

The alarm is scheduled to go out at 10:30 a.m. on June 21

  • Jun. 20, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Be prepared to hear a groaning and screaming alarm erupt from cell phones around you on June 21 at 10:30 a.m., when the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary will be testing its Emergency Alert system. Much like the Canada-wide alert that went out on May 8, this localized alarm system is meant to be deployed during threats of natural disasters, such a fires or flooding.

But beyond simply letting alert recipients know that there may be a threat to their safety, the RDKB’s system has the capability to indicate how far away an incident is and to outline ideal evacuation routes. Further, people who download the Voyent Alert! app on their phones can monitor alerts for other locations and other family members and loved ones in order to track their safety as well.

“Communication during emergencies is critical,” said RDKB Board Chair Roly Russell in a press release. “In this case we’ve put a platform in place but we need people to sign up in order for it to help you.”

As of last May, more than 900 RDKB residents had signed up for the alert system. There are, however, more than 31,000 residents in the district, indicating that many more residents remain unregistered.

The idea for the alert system came after the 2015 Rock Creek fires. The RDKB resolved to update their Emergency Communications Plan, which included the Emergency Alerting System. Now, the system has been set up, to be tested.

“With this test we look forward to the final stage of system setup and are encouraging all residents to register in advance of the test and the wildfire season,” said Mark Stephens, Interim Emergency Program Manager at the RDKB, in a press release.

“The more ways local government has to communicate with residents before and during emergencies, the better off we all are,” Russell added.

The alert service is free for recipients and registration is anonymous. The RDKB also said that it will continue to pass out paper notifications for evacuation orders, in addition to the cellular alerts.

Mobile app users can download and install the Voyent Alert! app from their phone’s app store. Email, SMS or voice dial users can register online to receive email, voice or text-based alerts at https://emergency.rdkb.com/.

Previous story
FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’
Next story
Aldergrove envisions what the Valley could look like through UBC students’ blueprints

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Barriere Bike Rodeo for kids coming July 7

    Many youth from age three to 16 are already looking forward to the Interior Savings Bike Rodeo coming July 7. The event will be taking place at the parking lot of the Barriere Seniors Centre (next to Fadear Park) and will run from 10 a.m. - 12 noon. There is no entry fee for this event.

  • North Island Fiddlers hosting dance, potluck dinner

    Branch 17 North Island Fiddlers and Musicians will be holding their end-of-the-season Windup Potluck and Dance on June 23. It will be at the Fallen Alders Hall on Royston Road in Courtenay, open to anyone interested in fiddle, and country music. Come and listen, dance, or bring your fiddle or guitar, and if planning on staying for the dinner, make sure to bring your favourite dish to add to the table. The doors to the hall will open at 1:30 p.m. and dinner will take place from 5-5:30. Come and hear some good "old-time music."

  • The Boom Booms, Time Well Wasted among acts to play at Courtenay’s Canada Day celebrations

    The City of Courtenay Canada Day organizing team has announced performers, including Canada Day's headline performers The Boom Booms, playing at the Night Before Concert on June 30, as well as many other fantastic performers on July 1.

  • RDKB to test emergency alert system

    The alarm is scheduled to go out at 10:30 a.m. on June 21

  • CAO reports to Barriere council at June 17 meeting

    District of Barriere CAO Colleen Hannigan covered a number of topics in her report to mayor and council at their June 17 regular meeting at The Ridge. Here are the highlights from that report:

  • LETTER: Norman was shamefully treated by the Liberal government

    Dear editor,

  • Langley couple loses in bid to rent out East Barriere Lake cabin

    The property had been posted for rent on Airbnb and drew the ire of neighbours who complained