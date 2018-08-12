RDKB issues evacuation alerts on Granby Road

The alerts are in effect for 22 addresses.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has issued evacuation alerts for 22 addresses in response to ongoing wildfire activity in the area. There are no current evacuation orders.

Emergency Operations Centre director Chris Marsh confirmed Sunday afternoon that the Emergency Operations Centre is activated to a level one.

“The BC Wildfire Service is actioning a wildfire in the Toronto Creek area. They have recommended that we put all addresses on Granby Road, from kilometre 12 to 14 on alert, including four addresses on Volcanic Creek Road.

Marsh said Grand Forks Fire/Rescue members are currently handing out the alerts door to door, and will hand out the alert to anyone inside the zone, including campers. Though 22 addresses are included, Marsh said fewer than that are homes.

Marsh stressed that this is not an order to leave, but about being prepared to leave.

Residents can find information about what to include in an emergency kit here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/preparedbc/build-an-emergency-kit

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there are currently five wildfires burning in the North Fork valley. The Toronto Creek Fire was classes as a wildfire of note Sunday, and is currently reported at 5 hectares.

The Snowball Creek and Upper Miller Creek fires, reported yesterday, are still reported at 0.01 hectares.

The Wildfire Service is also reporting a person-caused fire at Lynch Creek (2.5 kilometres) that is buring at 3 hectares.

The Wildfire Service map can be found at: https://governmentofbc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=ef6f11c8c36b42c29e103f65dbcd7538