RDKB evacuation centre moves to West Boundary as Nk’Mip wildfire expected to spread

An evacuation order remains in effect across the western edge of Area E

The B.C. Wildfire Dashboard shows West Boundary areas under evacuation order (pink) and under emergency alert (peach) as of 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 22.

A new evacuation centre is opening in Midway amid expectations that the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire has burned deeper into the West Boundary.

In an update Thursday afternoon, July 22, Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) spokesperson Frances Maika said the new centre at the village Recreation Centre (735 7th Ave.) will take the place of the evacuation centre at Grand Forks’ Jack Goddard arena, slated to close by the end of the day. Thirteen people whose communities were evacuated in Sidley, Mount Baldy, Bridesville and parts of Rock Creek had stayed at the arena shelter, according to Maika.

The RDKB has meanwhile extended the evacuation order to another 14 addresses, bringing the total from 304 to 318.

Those whose homes are on evacuation alert are asked to keep close the “5 P’s” in case they’re ordered to leave suddenly: People, Pest, Prescription medications, Papers and Photos. West Boundary residents who need help signing up for emergency alerts or evacuation orders is asked to go to the following places during listed hours:

Greenwood Public Library at 346 North Copper Ave., at the intersection of Veterans Lane

Midway Public Library at 612 6th Ave, between Eholt and Florence streets

Riverside Centre in Rock Creek at 3990 Highway 3

Beaverdell Post Office at 5896 Highway 33

Evacuees are strongly urged to register online at the BC Government’s Emergency Support Services website at ess.gov.bc.ca.

The Nk’Mip fire, believed to be human-caused, is burning at least 2,000 hectares between from Oliver and Osoyoos into the RDKB, according to the most recent data from the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

