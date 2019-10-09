RDEK chips in for Theatre Rd. intersection upgrade

The Regional District of East Kootenay has approved a $12,000 grant to go towards upgrading an intersection at Theatre Rd. and Highway 95A.

The intersection, notorious for accidents is being addressed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure after in conjunction with the City of Cranbrook, with work expected to get underway later this fall season.

The $1.39 million project will see the full signalization of the intersection, rather than just a two-way stop, and improve safety and function for motorists, according to an RDEK staff report.

The City of Cranbrook requested the $120,000 from the RDEK as part of a 25 per cent cost share for the project. Cranbrook’s full cost share, which will include the RDEK’s contribution, is $347, 669.

“The intersection is used extensively by residents and non-residents of Area C and Area E and they would receive direct benefit from the improvements,” reads the report.

The RDEK’s cost share is coming out of the Community Works Fund, and will not have an effect on taxation.