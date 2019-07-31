The annual RDCO North Westside Fire BBQ Fundraiser takes place on Saturday, Aug. 10 between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. (Regional District of Central Okanagan)

RDCO hosts its Annual North Westside Fire BBQ Fundraiser

North Westside Firefighters Society purchased over $100K in rescue equipment from past fundraisers

  • Jul. 31, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is hosting its annual North Westside Fire Rescue BBQ fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 10.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at La Casa Cottage Resort on 6808 Westside Road and will feature music and entertainment, a live auction, an auction for children, a 50-50 draw and door prizes.

Event-goers can look forward to a $12 burger, smokies or veggie burger with a salad and a drink with all proceeds going towards the North Westside Firefighters Society which has purchased over $100,000 in life-saving fire rescue equipment from past fundraising BBQ’s. Hot dogs for children are free and there’s also pop, water and ice-cream available.

For more about North Westside Fire Rescue visit their page on the RDCO website or visit them at their Facebook page.

@michaelrdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Barriere Council votes to spend 0ver $100,000 to get all wells back online
Next story
Tolko shutters Kelowna operation temporarily

Just Posted

Most Read