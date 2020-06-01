RDCO closes section of Mission Creek due to high water levels

RDCO urges visitors to respect closure signs posted at these locations until waters recede

Regional District of Central Okanagan has closed a section of Mission Creek Greenway Regional Park trail due to rising water levels.

“Until Mission Creek returns to a safe level and our staff can safely assess trail conditions (it will remain closed),” said Bruce Smith, communications officer, RDCO.

The Greenway corridor closed, on June 1, from the Hollywood Road south entrance of Scenic Canyon Regional Park to the Smoothing Stones bridge, a distance of approximately 1.7-kilometers.

All other sections of the Greenway recreational trail are still open although the underpasses at the Gordon Drive and Casorso Road bridges remain closed. Pedestrians and cyclists of the Greenway are asked to use the trail with caution and only cross Casorso Road and Gordon Drive when it is safe to do so. Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing roads in these areas while the underpasses are closed.

READ MORE: Kelowna residents to hold peaceful rally in solidarity with BLM movement

The Regional District of Central Okanagan urges visitors to respect closure signs posted at these locations until waters recede.

Regional Parks staff will continue to monitor creek levels along the Mission Creek Greenway and Scenic Canyon regional park recreational corridor.

People are reminded that during spring runoff water levels in area creeks may rise unexpectedly and they, children and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion.

For more information contact Parks Services at 250-469-6232 or email parks@rdco.com.

READ MORE: Kelowna firefighters train for a technical rescue Mission Creek

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Twitter

Kelowna Capital News